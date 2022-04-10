iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 161,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 45,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.
