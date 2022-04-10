iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Cut by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. 21,937,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,376,422. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

