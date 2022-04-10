iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,548,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.43 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.