iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 283,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,371.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157,365 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 468.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 87,440 shares during the period.

Shares of IFRA opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01.

