Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IVPAF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

IVPAF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

