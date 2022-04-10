James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $11,962.50.

On Monday, March 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $11,605.00.

On Friday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $12,182.50.

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $11,660.00.

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.15 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Reading International by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

