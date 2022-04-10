Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,763 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Textron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Textron by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Textron by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,851,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

