Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Shares of DTE opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $137.99.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

