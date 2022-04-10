Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $130,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

GWRE stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.07.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $721,847 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

