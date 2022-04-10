Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF opened at $26.46 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52.

