Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $27.86 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

