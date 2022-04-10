Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 10,591 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46.

