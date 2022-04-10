Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,536,000 after acquiring an additional 307,051 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after buying an additional 202,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,431,000 after buying an additional 169,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after buying an additional 154,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 691,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 201,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $33.95 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.