JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $282,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.11. 5,741,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.68. The firm has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

