JMP Securities Trims Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Target Price to $59.00

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

COWN opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. Cowen has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $632.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cowen will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cowen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cowen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Cowen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

