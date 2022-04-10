Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $78.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.71.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,072,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,493,000 after acquiring an additional 403,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JCI opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.