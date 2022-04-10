Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Increased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $183.19.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

