Joshua L. Glover Sells 1,663 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NCNO opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,838,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

