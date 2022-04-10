JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

SAH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $41.01 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

