Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,893 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250,252 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 582,978 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,517,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 141,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 211,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,096,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 250,565 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $8.10 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $14.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $611.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.32.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

