Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $15.40 price objective on the bank’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 3,372,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,956,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,452,000 after purchasing an additional 230,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,014,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,184,000 after purchasing an additional 497,419 shares during the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.