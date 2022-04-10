Kevin M. Sheehan Acquires 10,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,956,000 after purchasing an additional 252,102 shares during the period. Hill Path Capital LP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 714,895 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,198 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

