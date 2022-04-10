KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $662,662.22 and approximately $10,984.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.35 or 0.07585535 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,010.33 or 0.99579113 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

