Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will post $422.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.40 million and the highest is $429.70 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $282.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,456. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $25.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

