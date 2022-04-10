Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will report $163.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.00 million and the lowest is $162.10 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $69.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $662.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $658.29 million to $667.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $691.65 million, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $703.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. 932,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,301. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.06%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

