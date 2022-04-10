L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

