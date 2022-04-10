Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.48. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 436,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.