Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $202,000 in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGI. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 108.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period.

LGI stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

