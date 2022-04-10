Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $185,000 Investment in Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,012,000.

NASDAQ:IOACU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07.

