Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) will post sales of $384.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $517.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $317.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $250.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

LPI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 531,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 3.86. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

