Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lazard has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,393,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after buying an additional 736,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,944,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

