Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) PT Lowered to $56.00 at JMP Securities

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.

LAZ opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

