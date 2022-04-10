Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $253.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $253.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $312.71.

NYSE:LII opened at $254.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.68. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $243.92 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Lennox International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

