Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,015 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.43% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 452.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. 1,053,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,381. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,448.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.01%. Equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

