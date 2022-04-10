Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Limoneira reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMNR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Limoneira by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $13.36. 34,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,282. The firm has a market cap of $236.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.00. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

