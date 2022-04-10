Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $121.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 708,771 shares of company stock valued at $81,302,778. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $107.88. 995,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.15. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

