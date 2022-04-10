Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

LYG stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0696 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

