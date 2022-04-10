LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Capitalization Achieves $738,906.76

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $738,906.76 and $1,762.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00293215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006666 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $746.71 or 0.01732066 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003266 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,182,390 coins and its circulating supply is 49,969,613 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

