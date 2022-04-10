Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

LBPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

