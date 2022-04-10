Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $206.66 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.17 and its 200 day moving average is $231.77. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.