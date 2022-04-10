Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.34 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.100-$13.600 EPS.

LOW opened at $206.66 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.17 and its 200 day moving average is $231.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

