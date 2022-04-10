Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.14.

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

