Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) versus Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Head to Head Comparison

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) and Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lumentum and Alpine 4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum 0 2 13 0 2.87 Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumentum presently has a consensus price target of $108.07, indicating a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Lumentum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lumentum is more favorable than Alpine 4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Lumentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lumentum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lumentum and Alpine 4’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum $1.74 billion 3.68 $397.30 million $4.96 17.89 Alpine 4 $33.45 million 5.26 -$5.63 million N/A N/A

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine 4.

Profitability

This table compares Lumentum and Alpine 4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum 22.57% 17.82% 10.04% Alpine 4 -18.48% -33.18% -14.04%

Summary

Lumentum beats Alpine 4 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications. The Commercial Lasers segment focuses on serving customers in markets and applications such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. The company was founded on February 10, 2015, and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Alpine 4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision. In addition, it provides fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers; and designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and others, as well as specialized spiral duct work. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

