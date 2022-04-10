Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$254,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$913,835. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$899,104.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 569,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,361,862.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,701.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$10.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.82 and a 52 week high of C$12.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

