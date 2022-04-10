Maecenas (ART) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Maecenas (ART) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $143,941.33 and approximately $2.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

