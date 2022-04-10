Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Magna International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.08.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE MGA opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after buying an additional 228,950 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after buying an additional 177,475 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.