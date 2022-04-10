Mark Wahlberg Sells 69,223 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $736,532.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $255,973.77.

On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.

On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.

FXLV stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,164,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in F45 Training by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,152,000 after buying an additional 117,350 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of F45 Training by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after buying an additional 354,492 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $19,984,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FXLV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

