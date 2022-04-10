Mark Wahlberg Sells 69,223 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $736,532.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $255,973.77.
- On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.
- On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.
- On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.
FXLV stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,164,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in F45 Training by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,152,000 after buying an additional 117,350 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of F45 Training by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after buying an additional 354,492 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $19,984,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FXLV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F45 Training (FXLV)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.