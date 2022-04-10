MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $391.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess stock opened at $281.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a one year low of $279.43 and a one year high of $546.16.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after buying an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,595,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $59,651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.