McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

