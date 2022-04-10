MediShares (MDS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,668.00

MediShares (MDS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. MediShares has a market cap of $1.21 million and $32,668.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediShares has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MediShares Profile

MediShares is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

